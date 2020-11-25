The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to ask restaurants that serve alcohol to shorten their operating hours for about three weeks in response to a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections ahead of the annual year-end party season, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The metropolitan government lifted a similar request that such establishments and karaoke venues close by 10 p.m. at the end of August for areas outside central Tokyo and in mid-September for the city’s central 23 wards.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. in which she is expected to disclose new measures to deal with the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

The request will apply from Saturday, local broadcaster TBS reported, citing an unidentified person.

The plans come a day after a surge in serious COVID-19 cases in the city. Severe cases, which the area defines as those on a ventilator or ECMO machine, jumped 24% on Tuesday to a total of 51, the highest level Tokyo has seen since the start of the pandemic. The seven-day average of coronavirus cases in Tokyo has more than doubled over two weeks to more than 400. Similar restrictions on retail activity were adopted earlier this year as the outbreak took root in Japan.

Just last week, Koike said the number of severe cases, rather than the number of new infections, were her “red line” that would spur further action.

“Keeping the number of severe cases is the most important thing, the red line,” Koike told a briefing last week, asked why she had not yet requested stores to close early. “That will be used as the base for any decision.”

It was unclear exactly what kind of stores would be asked to close, although a similar request during a summer surge applied to businesses such as bars and karaoke parlors, as well as restaurants.

The capital and its neighboring prefectures account for about a third of Japan’s gross domestic product, so any limitations on businesses would have an outsize effect on the economy. Authorities have been reluctant to take firmer steps for fear of pushing Japan back into recession.

The request will also come at what is already a tough time for Tokyo’s thousands of bars and restaurants. In any other year, they’d largely fully booked for year-end office parties, known as bonenkai, or “forget-the-year gatherings.” But despite Japan’s success in combating the pandemic, most companies are refraining from such events this year, with almost 90% of more than 8,000 companies surveyed by Tokyo Shoko Research saying they don’t plan to hold such events.

Both Tokyo and national authorities have already called on people to take extra care while having meals. Koike introduced guidelines last week calling on people to keep groups small, meals short and their voices down while gathering, while Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has called on people to continue wearing masks when talking during meals.

The metropolitan government plans to offer financial support to stores that follow the request, TBS reported. Japanese authorities are limited in the powers they have to enforce early closures or shutdowns.

Tokyo is just one of several metropolitan areas in Japan battling the latest surge in infections, with the northern island of Hokkaido already calling on people to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors, and Osaka moving to reduce opening hours. A popular campaign to spur domestic travel, which some have blamed for spreading infections, is also being partly suspended.

