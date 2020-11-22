Tokyo reported 391 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the metropolitan government said, dipping below 500 for the first time in four days.

The figure came a day after Tokyo set a record with 539 cases amid growing concerns over a nationwide surge in the number of infections.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, at 129, followed by those in their 30s, at 72, and those in their 50s, at 52. Those age 65 or older came to 40.

The figure for Sunday was based on 7,409 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally of cases stood at 37,708. The number of seriously ill patients remained at 40.

On Saturday, Japan reported 2,596 new cases nationwide, public broadcaster NHK reported, the fourth consecutive record-breaking day amid an ongoing nationwide surge that began in late October.

Other than Tokyo’s record 539 cases, several other prefectures also posted record-busting daily figures on Saturday, including Osaka, with 415 cases, Saitama, at 173, Hyogo, with 142, Chiba, with 109, Ibaraki, with 66, and Ehime, at 20.

Still, the country has had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far, avoiding the toll of harder hit nations. But fears are growing about the recent surge.

A flurry of criticism from opposition lawmakers and the public has slammed the government for being too slow in halting its Go To tourism campaign, which encouraged travel and dining out with discounts.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday ordered a review of the campaign, suspending new reservations of trips to areas where infections are soaring — but only after many people had already made travel reservations for a three-day weekend in Japan.

Airports and restaurants have been packed. Some say the government should have offered to pay for cancellations, or stepped up testing instead, if the goal is to keep the economy going amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government is considering how to refund cancellation fees for customers who had booked trips.

Nishimura, speaking on an NHK program, said Japan may reimpose attendance limits for sports and other large events to curb the spike in infections.

The limits would be applied in areas of the country seeing a sharp increase in cases, Nishimura said. The government imposed attendance limits earlier in the year but relaxed them in recent months.

