Japanese administrative reform minister Taro Kono demanded on Sunday that the government stop providing subsidies to large companies for their introduction of energy-saving equipment, questioning the effectiveness of the financial aid.

The subsidy program finances some of the costs for encouraging energy-saving investments.

In the fourth and final day of an autumn administrative review, aimed at eliminating wasteful spending of state funds, Kono criticized the program for effectively reimbursing capital spending by large companies.

He called for a strict screening of spending plans that seek to take advantage of the government’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality in Japan by 2050.

The government hopes to reflect the results of the autumn review in its draft budget for fiscal 2021, which starts in April.