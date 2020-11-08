Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on his election as the next U.S. president, expressing a desire to bolster bilateral ties.

"I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Suga said in a Twitter post.

Under a postwar security treaty, Japan hosts around 55,000 American troops in exchange for help in defending against potential threats, including missile attacks from North Korea.

Suga, who took office in September after his predecessor resigned for health reasons, has said the alliance will remain the focus of Japan's foreign policy.

Among bilateral issues, Suga and Biden will need to address the sharing of costs for stationing U.S. troops as well as trade negotiations initiated by outgoing President Donald Trump, who had complained about the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday also offered his congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, saying in a Twitter post that he looks "forward to working closely with the new administration to further promote Japan-U.S. relations and to overcome challenges the world faces."