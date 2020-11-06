The number of consultations victims of sexual abuse and violence sought from support centers across Japan rose 15.5% from a year earlier to 23,050 in April-September, the Cabinet Office’s gender equality bureau said Friday.

The surge came as more and more people came to know about the centers, officials of the bureau said, adding that the novel coronavirus crisis also led to the increase.

Some of the victims complained that they were abused by people they met through social media while their schools were closed due to the pandemic.

“To help alleviate the physical and mental pain of victims, we will start offering medical and psychological support immediately after they were abused,” gender equality minister Seiko Hashimoto said during a news conference on Friday.