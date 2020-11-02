Tokyo confirmed 87 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the metropolitan government said.

The figure was based on 3,044 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 31,293, while the number of seriously ill patients stood at 32.

Of Sunday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 25, followed by those in their 30s, at 19, and those in their 40s, at 14.

The cumulative number cases nationwide stood at 102,865 as of 3 p.m. Monday, up by 4,935 from a week before, while the death toll linked to the virus rose by 56 to 1,789.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most cases, at 31,212, up by 1,179, followed by Osaka at 12,876, up by 830, and Kanagawa at 8,777, up by 408.

Hokkaido, which had a record number of daily cases last week, saw its cumulative cases rise by 401 to 3,205. The death toll was highest in the capital at 455, up by eight, followed by Osaka at 244, up by 10, and Kanagawa at 171, up by eight.