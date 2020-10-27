U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “very encouraged” by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s pledge to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050, the U.N. chief’s spokesman said Monday.

With the latest move, hailed as “a very significant positive development,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement that “Japan, the world’s third largest economy, joins a growing group of major economies committed to lead by example in building a sustainable, carbon neutral and climate-resilient world by 2050.”

The U.N. chief now “looks forward to the concrete policy measures that will be proposed and implemented to reach this goal,” Dujarric said.

Guterres has “no doubt that Japan has all the necessary technological, financial and engineering tools to get to net zero emissions by 2050,” and is “confident that Japan will also assist developing countries to reach that same objective, including through technological assistance and its public and private financing for renewable energy,” the statement added.

Suga’s new goal on greenhouse gas emissions, unveiled Monday during his address at the Diet session, is a step forward from the government’s previous target of reducing emissions by 80% by 2050.

The prime minister’s pledge came as more countries seek to go carbon-free, with China announcing its plan to become carbon-neutral by 2060 at the U.N. General Assembly last month.

China also hailed Suga’s carbon-neutral pledge on Monday, voicing hope that the two Asian powers will join hands to tackle global climate change.

China “highly appreciates and welcomes” Suga’s announcement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters.

“Climate change is a major challenge facing all mankind. We must adhere to multilateralism, gather the strength of all countries and work together to deal with it,” he said, adding, “Japan’s move will help strengthen the international community’s joint efforts.”

Zhao also expressed eagerness to cooperate with Japan to promote a “green recovery” plan, initiated by the European Union to shore up the economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic by boosting investment in the environmental sector.

The European Commission has already set a goal for the EU region to achieve net zero emissions in 2050 and is aiming to make it legally binding.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said Monday that the EU welcomes Japan’s goal.

“Japan is a good friend and ally, and we look forward to working with them toward net zero emissions in 2050,” she said, adding, “The world is coming together for the climate.”