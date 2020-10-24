Tokyo confirmed 203 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, the metropolitan government said, hitting a one-week high after reporting 186 cases a day earlier.

The figure was based on just 946 tests. The capital’s cumulative tally stood at 29,909, while the number of seriously ill patients rose by two from the previous day to 25.

Of Friday’s total, people in their 20s made up the largest group of new infections, with 61, followed by those in their 30s, at 40, and those in their 40s and 50s, at 25 each.

On Friday, Japan confirmed 748 new cases nationwide, while the country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 12 to 1,723.

Elsewhere in Japan on Friday, Hokkaido and Miyagi Prefecture reported 51 and 20 new cases, respectively, both record highs. Osaka Prefecture reported 100 new cases, its first triple-digit figure since Sept. 11. Okinawa Prefecture confirmed 46 new cases, its first above 40 since Aug. 28. In Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a record 38 new cases were confirmed, including seven cases involving firefighters. In Gunma Prefecture, a police officer in his 40s at the Oizumi police station tested positive on Thursday to mark the third case at the station.