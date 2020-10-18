The approval rate for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet dropped 5.9 percentage points from last month to 60.5%, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The survey, conducted over the weekend, showed that 72.7% of respondents believe Suga has failed to provide a sufficient explanation about his rejection of six scholars from joining the Science Council of Japan, a government advisory panel. Many scholars have condemned the move as an attack on academic freedom.

The disapproval rate for the Cabinet, launched last month, rose 5.7 points to 21.9%, the survey also showed.

Similarly, 16.1% said Suga has fully explained his decision about the six scholars who have been critical of security and anti-conspiracy laws enacted under his predecessor, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The new Cabinet’s image has worsened due to controversy over issues involving the council, an advisory body that represents Japan’s science community and makes recommendations independently from the government.

Meanwhile, 72.9% of the respondents said they feel worried about their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the poll.