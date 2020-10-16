The dollar went slightly up to levels around ¥105.30 in Tokyo trading Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.28, up from ¥105.21 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1715, down from $1.1737, and at ¥123.36, down from ¥123.49.

After rising close to ¥105.50 in overnight trading overseas thanks to higher U.S. long-term interest rates, the dollar softened on position-squaring selling in morning trade.

Although the greenback dipped below ¥105.20 in the early afternoon due to the 225-issue Nikkei average’s downturn, it attracted some buying later.

“Players opted not to move much in view of mounting uncertainties in the Brexit talks between Britain and the European Union and negotiations on a coronavirus relief package in the United State, as well as in other political situations,” a currency broker said.