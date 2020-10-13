A trilateral summit between Japan, South Korea and China most likely will not be held this year as Tokyo has given notice that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not attend without progress in settling a bilateral feud with Seoul over compensation for wartime labor, according to diplomatic sources.

South Korea was slated to host the trilateral summit, which has been held roughly once a year since 2008 as a forum to discuss economic cooperation as well as regional issues such as North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

But according to the sources, Japan told South Korea by late September it would be “impossible” for Suga to visit unless “proper measures” were taken to address its concerns.

Relations between Tokyo and Seoul have slumped to the worst level in years following a South Korean top court decision in October 2018 ordering a Japanese company to pay four men for forced labor during the 1910-1945 period of colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula.

Japan argues the ruling goes against a 1965 bilateral agreement under which it provided South Korea with financial aid with the understanding the compensation issue was settled “completely and finally.”

Assets belonging to the company, Nippon Steel Corp., have been seized and are being put through a process to be liquidated, an outcome Tokyo has warned would do irreparable damage to relations with Seoul.

One condition Japan had set for Suga’s participation in the trilateral summit, which would have also been attended by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, was a guarantee that the assets would not be sold off.

Suga took office in mid-September after his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, stepped down for health reasons. By continuing Abe’s hard-line stance against South Korea, Suga could be seeking to appease his ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s conservative base.

In their first phone call, Suga told Moon that bilateral relations are in a “very difficult situation” and called on Seoul to take steps to “return to a constructive relationship” with Tokyo, according to the Japanese government.

But South Korea is unlikely to make such a promise, given that Moon’s administration has said it cannot overturn a decision by the judicial branch due to the separation of powers. If the process moves ahead, an order to liquidate the assets could be issued as early as December.

Under such conditions, sources from both the Japanese and South Korean governments said the trilateral summit will likely not take place this year. The previous two rounds were held in Chengdu, western China, in December last year and in Tokyo in May 2018.