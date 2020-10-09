Japan's two major airlines said Thursday they will make smaller cuts in domestic flights in November, as travel demand is on a recovery trend partly thanks to the government's Go To Travel tourism promotion program.

Japan Airlines said it will suspend 6,722 flights scheduled for November, accounting for 26 percent of all domestic services originally scheduled. The company reduced the number of domestic flights by 40 percent in September and 36 percent in October.

The latest move will affect 78 routes, including one connecting Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Osaka International Airport in western Japan.

JAL plans use large aircraft for domestic flights scheduled for Saturday through Oct. 31, to meet increasing demand for travel.

The airline will keep its route connecting Narita International Airport near Tokyo with Melbourne, Australia, suspended until the end of January next year.

ANA Holdings Inc.'s All Nippon Airways said it will reduce the number of domestic flights by 6,337, or 29 percent, next month, after making a 43 percent cut in October.

The cut in November will affect 79 routes, including one between Haneda and Sapporo.