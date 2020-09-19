The number of novel coronavirus cases newly confirmed in Tokyo came to 218 on Saturday, topping 200 for the second consecutive day, the metropolitan government said.

Saturday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 24,046.

A day earlier, Japan confirmed 572 new cases of the novel coronavirus, while the country’s cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by 10 to 1,513. The new fatalities were confirmed in seven prefectures — two each in Saitama, Osaka and Fukuoka, and one each in Tokyo, Chiba, Yamanashi and Aichi.

RELATED PHOTOS Workers take a lunch break in Tokyo's Marunouchi district earlier this month amid the coronavirus pandemic. | BLOOMBERG