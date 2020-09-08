Tokyo reported 170 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, a day after the capital confirmed the lowest number since July 8.

The positive confirmations came out of a total of 3,098 tests conducted.

The number of seriously ill patients was 21, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement.

Tuesday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 22,019 with at least 369 deaths.

Japan confirmed a total of 294 new coronavirus cases Monday, its first reading below 300 since July 13. But this decrease in the daily count was apparently due to the approach of powerful Typhoon Haishen, which led to a decline in the number of coronavirus testing.

While Tokyo reported 77 new cases Monday, its lowest in almost two months, Osaka Prefecture also saw its caseload dip below 50, to 45, the same day for the first time since July 20. Saitama Prefecture also saw its number of new cases fall below 20 for the first time in about two months, at 14, while Nara Prefecture had no cases for the first time in 66 days.

Fukuoka Prefecture, meanwhile, did not announce its daily count as the number of tests conducted was small due to the typhoon.

On Monday, Japan also saw 11 new deaths from the coronavirus, including four in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa and three in Tokyo.

RELATED PHOTOS Tokyo reported 170 new coronavirus cases Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG