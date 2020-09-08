All Nippon Airways Co. will resume flights from Japan to Hawaii in October after suspending its service to the popular U.S. destination about six months ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with the plan said Monday.

The carrier has decided to operate two round trips in the month between Narita and Honolulu, mainly targeting people who wish to travel for business or to study abroad, the sources said.

The flights using a Boeing 787 passenger jet will depart Japan Oct. 5 and Oct. 19, but the service between the two cities is set to remain suspended on other days.

The company, which suspended the service in late March, will consider its plan for November and thereafter depending on the demand.

ANA is currently suspending about 90 percent of its international flights due to travel regulations and reduced demand for air travel amid the global health crisis.

A popular destination among Japanese tourists, flights to Hawaii had passengers fill up more than 90 percent of capacity annually.

ANA launched Japan’s first service employing an Airbus S.A.S. A380 plane, a huge double-decker passenger plane, last year to accommodate more customers.

RELATED PHOTOS All Nippon Airways Co. will resume flights from Japan to Hawaii in October. | KYODO