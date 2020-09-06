Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for July.
Tuesday
Official campaigning to start in ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential race. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba will contest for leadership of the party following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s sudden announcement of resignation late last month citing ill health.
Cabinet Office to release monthly economy watchers survey for August.
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release average household spending data for July.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for July.
Cabinet Office to release first revision of gross domestic product data for April-June. The preliminary government data showed Japan’s economy in the April-June period shrank an annualized real 27.8 percent from the previous quarter, the sharpest contraction on record, as restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic hampered economic activity. Private-sector economists forecast a downward revision from the initial report.
Tokyo High Court to hand down ruling in appeal trial of Yuri Funato, who last year was given an eight-year prison term by lower court for parental neglect that resulted in death of her 5-year-old daughter Yua. The high-profile child abuse case, in which stepfather Yudai Funato was sentenced to 13 years in prison for physical abuse and neglect, has prompted Japan to revise laws, banning parents and guardians from physically punishing children and strengthening the ability of child welfare centers to intervene in cases where abuse is suspected.
Thursday
Lawmakers to decide name and leader of new party created through merger of the two largest opposition forces. Yukio Edano, 56, head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, will run against Kenta Izumi, 46, policy chief of the Democratic Party for the People, the other opposition party, in the leadership election.
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for July.
Friday
Crown Princess Kiko, wife of Crown Prince Akishino and mother of Prince Hisahito, to turn 54.
Saturday
Venice Film Festival to hold award ceremony.
Kyushu Railway Co. to begin running a special shinkansen featuring “Toy Story” characters between Fukuoka and Kagoshima prefectures to mark the animated film’s 25th anniversary.
Sunday
15-day Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament to start at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan.