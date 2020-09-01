The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People decided Tuesday that the leader of the new opposition party to be created through their merger will be elected on Sept. 10.

The name of the new party will also be decided on the day. The new party will hold its inaugural convention on Sept. 15.

The schedules were set at a joint meeting among members of the CDP and the DPP, and two groups of independent lawmakers. Before the election, candidates will hold a joint news conference and a debate.

“We hope that the leadership election will boost expectations among the public” for the launch of a large opposition force, CDP Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama told reporters.

The inaugural convention had originally been planned for Sept. 16, but was moved up because the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering convening an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country’s parliament, on that day.

The Diet session will be held to elect Japan’s new prime minister, after current Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced last week his decision to step down for health reasons.

