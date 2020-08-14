Tokyo posts 389 new coronavirus cases, highest in nearly a week

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 389 coronavirus infections Friday, posting the highest since last Saturday.

The figure, which is nearly double that of Thursday, pushed the cumulative tally in the capital to 17,069, with 338 deaths.

The metropolitan government has raised its alert for the pandemic to the highest of four levels, meaning infections are spreading. The daily infection figure has stayed below 400 during the Bon summer holiday this week, after hitting a record 472 cases on Aug. 1.

Traditionally, many people in urban areas return to their rural hometowns during Bon. But this year, a substantial number of them are refraining from making the trips to avoid spreading the coronavirus.