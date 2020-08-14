MUFG to support Southeast Asian students in Japan amid pandemic

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. said Friday it will donate a total of ¥400 million to support students from Southeast Asia who are facing difficulties continuing their study in Japan due to the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The donations will be made to embassies or student support associations in Japan of Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam through the Japanese megabank group’s partner banks in the four Southeast Asian nations, according to Mitsubishi UFJ.

Participating in the donation program from the Mitsubishi UFJ group are MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp., Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., credit card company Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos Co. and consumer loan provider Acom Co.

Southeast Asia is one of the most important markets for the Mitsubishi UFJ group.