JAL and ANA to make big domestic flight cuts as pandemic hits demand

Japan’s two major air carriers will substantially reduce their domestic flights next month due to weak demand amid a resurgence of novel coronavirus infections.

Japan Airlines said Friday it will suspend 5,353 flights scheduled for Sept. 11 to 30, accounting for 31 percent of all domestic services originally planned for the period.

The move will affect 75 routes, including those between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Itami Airport near Osaka and between Haneda and Fukuoka airports.

JAL will reduce its domestic flights by 8,223, or 32 percent, throughout September, for which the number of seat reservations is still standing at around 30 percent of the year-before level.

The airline is also planning a roughly 30 percent cut in domestic flights in the latter half of August.

Another major carrier, All Nippon Airways, announced Thursday that it will reduce the number of flights by 10,445, or 45 percent, on 99 domestic routes next month after cutting 25 percent for August.

Even for flights during the four-day weekend through Sept. 22, the peak demand period in the month, reservations have so far decreased by over 50 percent from a year earlier, the core unit of ANA Holdings Inc. said.