Convenience store worker fatally stabbed in Tochigi; suspect kills self

A 45-year-old part-time worker at a convenience store was stabbed to death Wednesday in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, while the assailant later died from self-inflicted wounds, police said.

Mari Honna was stabbed in the chest at the checkout counter while serving a customer at around 4:35 p.m.

There was no immediate information about the suspect’s identity or whether the two knew each other, and the police are treating the stabbing as a murder case.

According to the police, another employee stopped the man from accessing the cash register following the assault on the woman, whereupon the attacker stabbed himself in the abdomen multiple times.

The convenience store is located along a main street about 2 kilometers from JR Utsunomiya Station.