Japan to offer Bangladesh loans worth ¥338 billion for infrastructure

The Japanese government said Wednesday it will extend loans totaling up to ¥338.25 billion ($3.17 billion) to Bangladesh for seven projects, most of which will be building infrastructure to support its economic growth.

Of the total, Japan will offer as much as ¥89.02 billion for constructing a railway bridge across the Jamuna River running in the middle of Bangladesh and ¥80 billion yen for expanding terminals at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in response to growth in passenger and cargo demand.

In the area of urban transport, Japan will offer up to ¥55.70 billion for building a part of Mass Rapid Transit Line 5 and ¥72.19 billion for constructing Mass Rapid Transit Line 6. Both lines will run in Dhaka to ease severe traffic congestion.

Japan is a major donor to Bangladesh, which saw economic growth of 8.2 percent in 2019 and 7.9 percent in 2018, according to the Asian Development Bank.