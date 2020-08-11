Belarus opposition leader is in Lithuania, says foreign minister

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has traveled to Lithuania from Belarus amid the protests and is safe, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Tsikhanouskaya emerged as Alexander Lukashenko’s main rival at Sunday’s presidential election.

Her team had been unable to reach her by phone on Monday after she left the election commission building. Earlier she told reporters she considered herself to have won the election, not Lukashenko.

Her arrival in Lithuania follows a second night of clashes in the authoritarian former Soviet republic after the disputed election.