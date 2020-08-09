The week ahead for Aug. 10-16
Monday
- Mountain Day national holiday.
- 32 high schools selected for canceled spring baseball championships to play at Koshien Stadium intermittently through Aug. 17.
Tuesday
- Cabinet Office to release “economy watchers” survey for July.
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for June.
- Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy data for July.
- SoftBank Group to release earnings for April-June quarter.
- Rakuten to release earnings for first half.
Wednesday
- Memorial ceremony to be held in village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, for 35th anniversary of JAL 123 crash that killed 520 in 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft aviation accident.
Thursday
- Dentsu to release earnings for first half.
- Mitsubishi to release earnings for April-June quarter.
Friday
Saturday
- Government to hold memorial ceremony to mark 75th anniversary of surrender in World War II.
Sunday
- Kokura Kinen horse race to be held at Kokura Racecourse.
- Sekiya Kinen horse race to be held at Niigata Racecourse.