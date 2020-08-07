Dollar almost flat around ¥105.60 in Tokyo

The dollar was almost standstill around ¥105.60 in Tokyo trading Friday, ahead of the release of an official U.S. employment report later in the day and the start of the three-day weekend in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥105.60-60, down from ¥105.63-63 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1840-1840, down from $1.1841-1845, and at ¥125.03-03, down from ¥125.09-09.

The dollar went up to around ¥105.60 by noon on real demand-backed buying by Japanese importers, after easing close to ¥105.30 in overnight trading reflecting lower U.S. long-term interest rates.

In the afternoon, the greenback was confined in an extremely narrow range, with players concentrating on position-squaring selling and buying.

“The July jobs report by the Labor Department drew renewed attention after preceding U.S. employment-related indicators showed mixed readings,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

“It’s difficult to take a position either way in a growing summer holiday mood,” a securities firm official noted.