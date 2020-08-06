COVID-19 panel asks Japanese to rethink Bon holiday travel

A government panel on measures in response to the novel coronavirus showed on Wednesday its stance of not uniformly calling on people to avoid travel during the country’s Bon holiday period in mid-August.

At a hurriedly called press conference on the day, Shigeru Omi, head of the panel, asked citizens planning to travel during the holiday period, including trips to the homes of their parents living far away, to take thorough infection prevention measures, such as making sure to avoid the three Cs of closed, crowded and close-contact settings, use disinfectants and wear face masks.

The panel made the call as the number of coronavirus cases is surging again nationwide, stoking fears of a further spike in infections.

At a separate press conference later in the day, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said that he is not “uniformly urging citizens to refrain from” making homecoming trips during the Bon period next week.

He had sought caution over such travel, but now changed course to toe the government line pushed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. Nishimura, who is responsible for government measures against the virus, said, “I hope people understand the proposals by the panel and stay cautious.”

The panel asked people, including those visiting their parents’ homes, to avoid speaking loudly, ventilate frequently and refrain from eating with a large number of people, in order to prevent the spread of the virus to older people, who are prone to suffer severe symptoms.

It also urged people to rethink their homecoming plans and make online calls to relatives as an alternative if such prevention measures cannot be taken, and to cancel travel if they have symptoms such as fevers.

“Bon is a special season for Japanese,” and some people may need to travel to their parents’ homes, Omi said, suggesting that uniformly seeking restraints on such travel is not appropriate.

At the same time, Omi asked people to use online and telephone calls, and delay trips a little if sufficient infection prevention measures cannot be taken. “Our message is for people to refrain from travel if possible.”

The government initially planned to hold a meeting of the panel on Friday for discussions on points that people should keep in mind when they travel during the Bon holiday period.

The panel, however, released its proposals on Wednesday as the holiday period is approaching.