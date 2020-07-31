New coronavirus cases in Tokyo set to top 400 for first time

Tokyo is set to to report more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, topping the previous record of 367 logged the previous day, media reports said.

The figure comes as Japan marked a second day of record infections on Thursday, with 1,305 new cases reported nationwide. Tokyo and other urban areas have seen spikes in recent days.

The record nationwide figure on Thursday beat the previous record set just a day earlier, when 1,260 cases were reported, adding to concerns about a resurgence of infections that has expanded beyond the capital.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Thursday asked establishments serving alcohol and karaoke parlors to close early after it confirmed a single-day record of 367 new cases.

Gov. Yuriko Koike requested that such businesses limit operations to between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday through the end of August, adding that the metropolitan government will pay ¥200,000 to each business abiding by the request.

Other urban areas have also seen sharp rises in confirmed cases since a nationwide state of emergency was fully lifted in late May.

Kanagawa, Hyogo, Tokushima, Fukuoka and Okinawa prefectures all reported record new single-day infections on Thursday, with Osaka, Aichi and Saitama also confirming high numbers.