National

Tokyo to report nearly 370 new coronavirus cases, setting new single-day record

People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday. | KYODO

Kyodo, staff report

Tokyo will report nearly 370 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record daily rise, a source said.

Tokyo's previous high of 366 cases was reported last Thursday.

Japan's daily COVID-19 infections topped 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, reaching 1,260 cases.

Several prefectures reached new highs amid concern about a nationwide surge in cases.

Your news needs your support

Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People walk in Tokyo's Shinjuku district on Wednesday. | KYODO

, ,