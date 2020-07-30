Tokyo to report nearly 370 new coronavirus cases, setting new single-day record

Tokyo will report nearly 370 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a record daily rise, a source said.
Tokyo's previous high of 366 cases was reported last Thursday.
Japan's daily COVID-19 infections topped 1,000 for the first time on Wednesday, reaching 1,260 cases.
Several prefectures reached new highs amid concern about a nationwide surge in cases.
Your news needs your support
Since the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis, The Japan Times has been providing free access to crucial news on the impact of the novel coronavirus as well as practical information about how to cope with the pandemic. Please consider subscribing today so we can continue offering you up-to-date, in-depth news about Japan.