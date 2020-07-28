Tokyo reports 266 new coronavirus infections, topping 100 for 20 straight days

Tokyo confirmed 266 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the daily figure topping 100 for 20 straight days.

Tokyo’s cumulative total reached 11,611.

With the recent spike of new cases in Tokyo, hospitals are seeing a swell of COVID-19 patients. As of Monday, 1,260 people were hospitalized, a more than fivefold increase since the beginning of the month.

But the pace of increase of critical ill patients who need artificial respiration is slower, apparently because many recent confirmed infections are people in their 20s and 30s who tend to have mild symptoms.

The number of seriously ill patients has fluctuated between 5 and 21 in this month. The figure was 19 on Monday.