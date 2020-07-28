Bodyguard of defense chief Taro Kono infected with coronavirus

A bodyguard of Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Defense Ministry source said Tuesday.

Kono underwent a test on Tuesday and tested negative for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, according to the source.

Kono will be on official duty on Wednesday and thereafter as scheduled, according to the ministry.

The infection of the bodyguard was discovered as Japan struggles with a resurgence of infections, with the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as other prefectures with huge urban populations such as Osaka and Aichi, reporting a record number of single-day coronavirus cases in July.