Synchronized fireworks light up skies across Japan to mark a year to go before Olympics

Fireworks were simultaneously launched from several sites across Japan on Friday to mark the 2020 Olympics, which would have started the same day had they not been delayed by a year over the coronavirus.

Fireworks at 121 locations in the 47 prefectures were set off at 8 p.m. in an event organized by Junior Chamber International Japan.

The locations were kept secret to prevent crowds from forming, which would have increased infection risks.

“We could think of no better day than this” to encourage the public to move ahead toward a post-pandemic future, chamber member Takashi Kitaguchi, 39, said.