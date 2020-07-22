Japan to postpone relaxing limits for major events until end of August

Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Wednesday that the government will postpone relaxing attendance limits for major events until end of August in a bid to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus, public broadcaster NHK reported.
The minister, who heads up the government’s fight against the deadly virus, made the remarks during a government expert panel meeting after some members pushed for the postponement of an easing if restrictions on large events involving more than 5,000 participants.
