Japan's telework rate fell to 20% after virus emergency was lifted, survey finds

The proportion of workers in the nation who work remotely has decreased to 20.2 percent, according to a survey by the Japan Productivity Center.

The figure was down from 31.5 percent in the previous survey conducted in May, when the country was under a state of emergency due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

The results suggest that momentum for introducing flexible styles of working faded after the government fully lifted its virus emergency in late May, with many workers now back in offices.

In the latest survey, the proportion of teleworkers who went to the office for not more than two days in the previous week dropped to 48.6 percent, down from 69.4 percent.

Meanwhile, 50.0 percent of respondents who worked from home said their work efficiency had improved, up from 33.8 percent.

The increase apparently came as people who have jobs suitable for teleworking continued to work from home despite the decrease in the overall number of teleworkers.

The online survey was conducted on July 6 to July 7, and received responses from 1,100 people.