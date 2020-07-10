Tokyo coronavirus cases hit new record daily high of 243

The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Tokyo on Friday hit another single-day high, with 243 cases confirmed amid growing signs of a resurgence of the virus.

Friday’s figure exceeds the 224 cases reported the previous day, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said. It is also the first time more than 200 cases have been confirmed for two days in a row.

The metropolitan and central governments have denied they would immediately put strict measures in place — such as declaring a state of emergency again after lifting the previous one in late May.

Although recent rises in infections are stoking fears of a second wave, the authorities have said that Japan’s medical system is well prepared.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was lifted. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital reached 206 on April 17 but surged to over 100 recently and then passed 200 this week.

The number of confirmed cases related to Tokyo nightlife establishments has risen recently, particularly in Ikebukuro, a major commercial and entertainment district, and the Kabukicho area of Shinjuku Ward, according to officials.