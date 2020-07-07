At least 50 dead as torrential rains and floodwaters hit Kyushu

As rescuers raced against the clock to find survivors, more torrential rain struck the Kyushu region on Tuesday, with the death toll climbing to at least 50 and the government issuing its highest alert as the Chikugo River in Oita Prefecture overflowed.

In Kumamoto Prefecture, at least 49 people have died and 11 people were still missing, authorities said, while a woman in Fukuoka Prefecture was also confirmed dead.

The 87-year-old woman in Omuta, Fukuoka Prefecture, was found at her submerged home Monday night and was confirmed dead Tuesday at a hospital.

In Omuta, about 200 people were left stranded at two evacuation centers as of Tuesday morning after floodwaters surged in the area. The prefecture government has asked the central government to dispatch the Self-Defense Forces for rescue efforts.

The Meteorological Agency, meanwhile, issued its highest-level heavy rain warning for parts of Fukuoka, Nagasaki and Saga prefectures on Monday, urging people to take all possible measures to protect their lives. More than 1.22 million people in Kyushu have been asked to evacuate.

Of the 49 fatalities in flood-ravaged Kumamoto, 14 were from the Senjuen nursing home near the Kuma River, which overran its banks at 11 locations and broke one levee, according to the prefectural government.