Heavy rains trigger evacuation orders for 75,000 in Kumamoto and Kagoshima

Some 75,000 residents in the southwestern prefectures of Kumamoto and Kagoshima were ordered to evacuate their homes early Saturday as heavy rains spurred floods and mudslides.

The Meteorological Agency raised the heavy rain warnings in many parts of the prefectures to the highest level shortly before 5 a.m — the first time the agency had ever done so in the two prefectures.

Amakusa, in Kumamoto Prefecture, saw a record 98 millimeters per hour of precipitation, according to the agency.

Bullet train services in the prefectures have been suspended, Kyushu Railway Co. said.