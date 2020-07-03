Tokyo records 124 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, reports say

Tokyo reported 124 new coronavirus cases on Friday, surpassing 100 for the second straight day.

Friday’s figure, following the 107 reported Thursday, is the largest daily count since May 2, when 154 cases were reported, metropolitan government data shows.

There has been growing public concern about a resurgence of rapid spread in the capital and surrounding prefectures in the Kanto region.

“The spread of infections can be seen in many places, such as households, workplaces and elderly care facilities,” Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters, explaining that patients are increasing not only in nightlife districts, which are dotted with bars and other establishments with hospitality services, but also in areas unrelated to such districts.

“We are having medical institutions prepare (for accepting more patients),” she added.

On Thursday, Koike told a meeting of the city’s coronavirus task force that health care facilities still have room to accommodate COVID-19 patients, and as such the metropolitan government won’t reimpose voluntary business requests at this time.

Tokyo has revised the city’s guidelines on monitoring the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus. Tokyo’s new guidelines skips any numeral threshold that sets off alert and puts more weight on the city’s health care system capacity when deciding to implement business closure requests and other virus countermeasures.

Among recent cases, many of the infected are young people in their 20s and 30s and those who have visited the nightlife areas in the capital, with many remaining asymptomatic. None of the new patients have reportedly developed serious conditions.