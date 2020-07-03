Japan's airport quarantine workers to get special allowance for high-risk work

The National Personnel Authority plans to pay a special allowance of up to ¥4,000 per day to government employees who were involved in quarantine work at two airports earlier this year in response to the coronavirus outbreak, it was learned Thursday.

The special pay will be provided to employees who worked in quarantine operations at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture between April 3 and May 3, when the government bolstered border controls to prevent infections from growing, informed sources said.

The government agency concluded that these employees, many of whom are from the health ministry, are qualified to receive the extra allowance because they were in charge of operations with a high risk of infection from the coronavirus, such as polymerase chain reaction tests, according to the sources.

Among those eligible for the benefits are government employees who conducted PCR tests on Japanese returnees and foreign visitors from areas subject to Japan’s entry ban, the sources said.

Many Japanese people returned home during the one-month period, and PCR tests were carried out on as many as 1,600 people in one day.

Government employees who provided explanations to people who tested positive for the virus in the PCR tests and took people to waiting areas will also receive the allowance.

The amounts will vary from ¥4,000 for those who came into contact with people confirmed or suspected to be infected with the virus, to ¥3,000 for those who worked at locations where there was a risk of infection.

The government has given similar allowances to employees who were involved in operations on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama due to mass infections among passengers and crew.