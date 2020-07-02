Japanese man detained on espionage charge by China released, government source says

A Japanese man who received a prison sentence in China in 2018 for spying and other charges has been released, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Thursday.

Of the Japanese citizens who have been detained in China on such charges as espionage since 2015, the man, 59, has become the first to return to his home nation after completing a full sentence.

The Japanese government has denied that he committed acts of spying. Details of the alleged espionage have not been disclosed.

According to a Japanese government source, the man was released from prison in Dalian, Liaoning province, on Wednesday. After testing negative for the novel coronavirus, he is expected to leave Dalian for Narita Airport on Thursday.

The man, from Kanagawa Prefecture, was detained by Chinese authorities in May 2015 when he visited Dandong in the same province, close to the border with North Korea.

In September that year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry acknowledged that the country had arrested the former defector from North Korea on suspicion of espionage and that it had notified the Japanese side of his detention.

The People's Intermediate Court in Dandong sentenced the man to five years in prison on spying and other charges in July 2018, while ordering him to leave China after serving a term of imprisonment.

Sources close to him said the man moved with his family to North Korea from Japan in the 1960s under 1959-1984 repatriation programs. Later, he defected from North Korea with some of his family members.

He returned to Japan in 2001 after going through China, Southeast Asia and South Korea, the sources added.

Since a counterespionage law and a new national security law came into force in 2014, the Chinese leadership under President Xi Jinping has been tightening its watch over foreign nationals.

So far, at least nine Japanese have been indicted for alleged involvement in spying. Seven have faced prison sentences, with two appealing to a higher court. Meanwhile, five people have returned to Japan without being tried.