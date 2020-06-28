Tokyo confirms 60 new COVID-19 cases for highest daily total since May 4

Tokyo confirmed 60 new cases of novel coronavirus Sunday, the metropolitan government said, the first time the number of cases hit 60 since May 4.

The figure was the third straight day it topped 50, coming a day after the capital reported 57, the highest number since the country’s COVID-19 emergency was fully lifted on May 25.

The figure pushed the cumulative total of infections in Tokyo over 6,000.

According to the metropolitan government, 17 of the 57 cases confirmed Saturday were related to the nightlife sector. People in their 20s and 30s accounted for 41, or some 70 percent, of the total in Tokyo on Saturday.

A total of 92 people tested positive for the virus across Japan on Saturday, including the first confirmed case in 25 days in Tochigi Prefecture.

Five cases were also found at a hostess bar in the city of Saitama. The city government suspected a cluster infection.