Japan weighs Aegis Ashore alternatives, including megafloat or deployment aboard destroyers

The Japanese government is looking into alternatives to the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system after its deployment plan was halted last week, according to officials.

The government is examining multiple ideas, including installing the system aboard a megafloat, a huge floating structure that can be used as an offshore base, and the deployment of the system on Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers, the officials said.

The Defense Ministry and the National Security Council are weighing these ideas so that the government can reach a conclusion on an alternative to the current Aegis Ashore deployment plan this summer.

“This is a suspension without an alternative,” a senior government official said, admitting that the decision has created a hole in the country’s air defenses.

The ministry has set up a special team to discuss the issue by bringing together specialists on Aegis Ashore and senior officials of the Defense Policy and Defense Buildup Planning bureaus.

The team will draw up a proposal that will serve as a basis of discussions at the NSC.

The use of a megafloat would remove worries about the possibility of the interceptor missile rocket boosters falling onto residential areas, a fear that was one factor in the Aegis Ashore plan’s suspension.

But the option has its problems. A megafloat is extremely vulnerable to attacks, such as those by terrorists, because deploying enough guards to protect it would prove difficult.

Defense Minister Taro Kono has mentioned the possibility of mounting Aegis equipment on MSDF destroyers, but the navy’s fleet suffers from chronic manpower shortages.

Before adopting the Aegis Ashore plan, the government considered whether to introduce the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) mobile ground-based missile defense system.

But the THAAD system would not solve the problem of falling rocket boosters.

In addition, Japan would need at least six units to cover the entire country, while Aegis Ashore required just two units. It would be difficult to secure that many locations for THAAD, which would likely to draw opposition from local communities as Aegis Ashore did.

The introduction of Aegis Ashore was “decided too hastily,” a senior ministry official said. “Our technical verification was insufficient.”

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed his desire to formulate a basic stance on the matter based on the expected summer discussions. However, the Defense Ministry hopes to hold thorough talks instead of drawing a quick conclusion, officials said.