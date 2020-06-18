Uniqlo unveils new flagship store in Tokyo's Ginza district

Casual clothing chain Uniqlo Co. unveiled to the press on Thursday its new flagship store in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza shopping district, ahead of the store’s grand opening the following day.

Uniqlo Tokyo, a four-story outlet conceptualized by famous designer Kashiwa Sato and refitted in an existing department store building by Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, is one of the company’s largest outlets in the nation.

The building features a multistory atrium that reveals a skeleton of exposed concrete beams and columns along with the various floors, which cover a total of approximately 5,000 square meters.

“I’d like to make customers feel good after shopping at this cutting-edge store,” said Tadashi Yanai, chairman and CEO of Fast Retailing Co., the operator of the global Uniqlo casual clothing business, in a news briefing.

The company will put a wide assortment of new items, as well as Uniqlo’s trademark basic items, on sale in the women’s section, while selling suits and other pieces in the men’s section.

The Uniqlo Tokyo store features a children’s play area for families to use when taking a break from shopping, and every floor has an art installation created by designers and stylists using the brand’s products.

The store also showcases a display highlighting the company’s efforts in support of medical institutions battling the novel coronavirus pandemic.