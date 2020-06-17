Japan's CureApp and Abeja make WEF's list of 100 tech pioneers

Two Japanese companies — Abeja Inc. and CureApp Inc. — are among the cohort of the World Economic Forum’s 100 Technology Pioneers of 2020 announced on Tuesday.

Tokyo-based Abeja offers support for the introduction of artificial intelligence. CureApp, also based in Tokyo, develops apps for prescription digital therapeutics.

Abeja Chief Executive Officer Yosuke Okada said in a statement, “At a time when society is changing dramatically due to the fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, our company is prepared to contribute to the WEF’s dialogue on this challenge.”

“It’s great to be named a pioneer” by the WEF, CureApp CEO Kota Satake said in a separate statement. “We aim for a world where personalized digital therapeutics is widely adopted and prescribed by physicians, and our mobile applications become a natural choice in evidence-based medical practice,” he added.

This year’s cohort includes leaders in carbon capture, alternative meat, circular economies, food security and financial access, the WEF said, adding, “Technology Pioneers are also contributing to COVID-19 responses through testing, diagnostics and more.”

Besides Abeja and CureApp, 15 Asian companies are on the 2020 list, including six from mainland China and three from Singapore.