Abe says Japan wants to take lead for G7 statement on Hong Kong

Japan wants to take the lead among Group of Seven nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

“Obviously, we acknowledge the G7 has a mission to lead the global public opinion and Japan wants to take a lead in issuing a statement based on ‘one nation, two systems’ in Hong Kong,” Abe told the Diet.

Japan had already issued an statement independently expressing serious concern about Beijing’s move on May 28, the day China passed the law, and called in the Chinese ambassador to convey its view.

Tokyo is in a sensitive situation regarding U.S.-China tensions over Hong Kong, as it plans for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, originally set for April but postponed over the coronavirus.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Monday denied a media report that Japan caused disappointment by refusing to join countries including the United States and the United Kingdom that issued a joint statement against China’s planned security law for Hong Kong.

“The United States, Britain and other countries concerned appreciate our country’s response (to the Hong Kong situation), so it’s not true at all that voices of disappointment were conveyed to us,” Suga said at a news conference.

The top government spokesman pointed out that Japanese officials including Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed deep concern about the Hong Kong security law on May 28, the day when China’s National People’s Congress adopted a plan to introduce it.

On that day, the U.S, the U.K., Australia and Canada released a joint statement arguing that the Chinese move “would curtail the Hong Kong people’s liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong’s autonomy.”

The Japanese government has been “directly and immediately conveying its strong position to the Chinese side at high levels, and clearly signaling that position to the international community,” Suga stressed.