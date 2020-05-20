Japan approves law to promote large bus and taxi terminals

The Diet enacted on Wednesday a bill to promote construction of large-scale bus and taxi terminals directly connected to train stations.

The bill to revise the Road Traffic Law got through the Upper House by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito.

The revised law allows the private sector to run such terminals using its know-how. Private passenger vehicles will be prohibited from entering such facilities to ensure a smooth flow of bus and taxi traffic.