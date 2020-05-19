Hitachi to support ventilator production boost

Hitachi Ltd. will help medical equipment makers boost ventilator production to address the coronavirus pandemic by procuring electronic parts for them through its worldwide supply chains, according to sources.

The government is asking automakers, electronics makers and other companies that usually don’t manufacture medical goods to help increase the production of medical equipment.

Most Japanese companies making ventilators are small or medium in size. Support from major businesses in logistics and other fields is necessary if larger amounts of components are going to be manufactured without delay.

Hitachi is in talks with domestic ventilator makers over details about the support it can give, the sources said Monday.

Among other firms, Sony Corp. has been pitching in to help Acoma Medical Industry Co., a Tokyo-based medical equipment firm. Mass production will start in July with a target of 500 ventilators to be produced by September.