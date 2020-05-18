Panasonic net profit down 21% amid coronavirus pandemic

Panasonic Corp. is reporting a 20.6 percent fall in group net profit to ¥225.71 billion for the year that ended in March due to weak sales of auto electronic parts and factory equipment as well as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on a range of its operations.

The company withheld an earnings projection for the current business year because of the uncertain prospects for its business due to the virus.

For the 2019 business year, operating profit sagged 28.6 percent to ¥293.75 billion on sales of ¥7.49 trillion, down 6.4 percent, Panasonic said Monday.

It attributed the poor results to falling demand for home appliances, accounting for the largest proportion of sales, particularly in Europe. It also acknowledged weak sales of automotive equipment in China.

The company suspended production lines at domestic and overseas factories, including in China, Malaysia and India, as the spread of the virus disrupted supply chains and prompted authorities in many countries to issue stay-at-home requests.