Travel to be OK'd between 34 prefectures off Japan's 'special vigilance' list

The government won’t ask people to refrain from traveling between prefectures where the extended state of emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted, sources said Monday.

Deliberations on lifting the state of emergency declaration for 34 prefectures not designated for intensive measures to curb the novel coronavirus are in the final phase.

The government’s current policy calls for avoiding interprefectural travel, but its next move is expected to call for avoiding travel only between prefectures that remain under the state of emergency. The extension is scheduled to expire at end of the month.

The government will formally decide whether to lift the designation for certain prefectures when its coronavirus response task force meets on Thursday after a meeting by an advisory panel of infectious disease experts.

The government and the experts are trying to draw up a numerical standard for determining whether to lift the emergency declaration. One proposal includes criteria such as the number of daily infections logged in the past one to two weeks, the number of beds available at intensive care units and the rate of infections detected by polymerase chain reaction tests.

While it is feared the epidemic is still raging in the 13 prefectures designated as “requiring special vigilance,” the other 34 have seen either single-digit or zero daily infections.

Ibaraki and Gifu prefectures, which are among the group of 13, have seen dramatic declines in infections, so the government is also considering placing them in the regions where the emergency declaration might be lifted.

“We will watch occurrences of infection clusters closely in the next several days,” one senior official said.

If the government decides to partially lift the emergency declaration, it will have to revise its basic policy on the pandemic response.

While Tokyo, Osaka and Hokkaido will remain areas requiring special vigilance, efforts will also be made to prevent spikes in infections from recurring in those prefectures freed from the declaration.

Some governors have already set out their own criteria for relaxing curbs on business activity. After Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura took the initiative, the governor of Aichi, home to Toyota Motor Corp., followed suit on Monday.

Aichi Gov. Hideaki Omura set three criteria — the numbers of new cases, the number of hospitalized patients and the percentage of those testing positive for COVID-19.

Omura said he will ease calls for self-restraint if the three criteria are met, regardless of whether his prefecture is still designated by the central government as an area needing “special caution.”

“The number of infected people has been falling since April 25. We’ve entered a stage in which we need to prepare for economic activity to resume and schools to reopen,” the governor said at a news conference.

If the number of new cases stays below 10 a day, the percentage of those testing positive below 5 percent, and the number of hospitalized patients below 150 for seven straight days, the governor will consider relaxing the curbs.

As for Osaka, its criteria include the number of cases with untraceable routes, the percentage of those testing positive and the bed occupancy rate for patients with severe symptoms.

Japan has avoided an explosive surge in infections and recent data suggest that the epidemic may be leveling off. But the government panel made up of infectious disease and public health experts has said the pace of decline in new cases is not rapid enough and it is too soon to relax vigilance.

The total number of cases in Japan, including about 700 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama in February, has surpassed 16,500. Over 640 people have died.