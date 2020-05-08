ANA halts fiscal 2021 recruiting due to coronavirus impact

ANA Holdings Inc. said Friday that it will temporarily suspend its recruiting activities for fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, due to the impact on its business environment from the spread of the new coronavirus.

The parent of major Japanese airline All Nippon Airways said it now finds it difficult to compile a business plan.

ANA Holdings will not cancel informal job offers it has already made to some 600 people, including vocational school students, for employment in fiscal 2021.

The company has yet to decide when to resume its recruiting activities.

For fiscal 2021, ANA Holdings is planning to employ a total of some 3,200 people at its 37 group companies, but it may change the plan.

ANA Holdings booked a group net loss of ¥58.7 billion in January-March after a plunge in passenger demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

It has declined to release its earnings projections for the current year through March, citing uncertainties over its business outlook.

The aviation company has said it has nearly secured a total of ¥950 billion including loans and credit lines provided by commercial banks to underpin its financing, saying it won’t face a financial problem for the time being.

However, ANA plans to more than double the number of employees subject to taking three to five days a month of partially paid leave to about 43,000, or more than 90 percent of its group workforce, from the previously planned 20,000 as part of cost-cutting efforts while maintaining employment.