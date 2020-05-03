Tokyo reports 91 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tokyo totaled 91 on Sunday, following the previous day’s increase of 160, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The daily figure dropped below 100 after hitting triple digits for two days in a row.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, 23 people were also confirmed to have been infected, and three deaths were reported Sunday. In Osaka Prefecture, 10 people were reported to have tested positive, with four deaths also reported the same day.

The number of fatalities among people infected with the virus in Japan, including cruise ship-related cases, rose to 529 on Saturday, with 15 new deaths reported in Tokyo, the highest daily number, and 16 in 10 other prefectures.

As of Saturday, the cumulative number of deaths by prefecture was the highest in Tokyo, at 141, followed by 46 in Osaka, 40 in Hokkaido, 38 in Kanagawa and 37 in Saitama.